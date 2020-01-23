Taylor Griffin and A.J. Purcell have been appointed to serve on the Banks County Planning Commission.
The board of commissioners made the appointments at the Jan. 14 meeting. Griffin was named to replace Freddie Dalton, who resigned. The term is for four years. Purcell was named to fill the term of Brad McCook, who also recently resigned. This term ends October 2020.
In other business at the Jan. 14 meeting, the board of commissioners:
•reappointed Sammy Reece and Charles Turk to the Chestatee Chattahoochee RC&D Council.
•approved the qualifying fees for candidates in elections in 2020. Qualifying for the May 19 election will be from 9 a.m. on March 2 through noon on March 6.
•approved the contract for the Meal on Wheels program at the senior citizen's center. Last year, 10,950 meals were served through this program.
•approved the bid, of $142,687, for the Off System Safety Program. The county received a $100,000 grant for this program.
•approved the $505,000 gravel hauling bid from Triple H.
•discussed a $382,869 One Georgia grant the county received to fund a round-about at the Martin Bridge exit at I-85.
•approved a $25,800 cost for North Georgia Homes to repair a been at the senior center.
•approved the liquor license for the National Hot Rod Association.
•held a closed session for 45 minutes. In addition to the commissioners, those present for the closed meeting were Sheriff Carlton Speed, development authority chairman Scott Ledford, development authority member We XX and human resources director Arlene Ivey. The only action taken when the meeting was open to the public was changing a GIS part-time position to full-time and adding some planning commission duties to the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.