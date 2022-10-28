The Banks County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 to Hara Taylor Griffith's appeal on a conditional use request for a hotel.
Griffith contends that th the intended use listed in the application is not the actual intended use.
"This is notice of my appeal of the decision of the acting Banks County zoning official to a accept and submit for the public hearing process an application which does not accurately represent the proposed development detailed in the application packet," Griffith wrote in his appeal. "The applicant requests a conditional use to build and operate a Home2 Suite by Hilton Hotels. This is an extended state hotel as defined by Banks County code; therefore, the application should be an extended stay hotel and not a 'new hotel.'"
