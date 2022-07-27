A hearing was held this week before the Board of Appeals on Banks County Planning Commission member Taylor Griffith’s concerns with the public hearing that was held for Paul Patel to locate a Marriott extended stay hotel at Banks Crossing.

Griffith said that no public notice was given on the Board of Appeals hearing. He said that the county code calls for at least 15 days notice to be given for all appeal hearings. Griffith also said that he was not notified until Thursday and the hearing was held on Monday.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.