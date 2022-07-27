A hearing was held this week before the Board of Appeals on Banks County Planning Commission member Taylor Griffith’s concerns with the public hearing that was held for Paul Patel to locate a Marriott extended stay hotel at Banks Crossing.
Griffith said that no public notice was given on the Board of Appeals hearing. He said that the county code calls for at least 15 days notice to be given for all appeal hearings. Griffith also said that he was not notified until Thursday and the hearing was held on Monday.
“I have submitted a request to all five commissioners, Paul Ruark and the county attorney to schedule a lawful appeal hearing, including proper public notice.”
Griffith filed the appeal on the extended stay hotel because he says that public hearing was not held in a “lawful way.” He said the original copy of the conditional use application “plainly stated ‘Extended Stay Prototype’ in the line for intended use.”
“Banks County Code clearly requires that the intended conditional use must be stated in the required Public Hearing Notice that is prepared by the county,” Griffith said when he filed the original appeal. “The Public Hearing Notice omits ‘Extended Stay.’ This is a direct violation of a code that requires Banks County to accurately inform you of a Public Hearing that you have a Constitutional Right to be heard at.”
