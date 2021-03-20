Gillsville Baptist Church will hold its monthly Grocery Box and Hot Meal giveaway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.
Those who plan to attend are asked to drive-thru and pick up the grocery box. The grocery boxes will include meat, eggs, bread and other items.
Hot meals will be served in the fellowship hall.
An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April. 3. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville.
