Larry Steven Grogan, 49, Danielsville, is facing charges in the shooting death of mailman Asa “Junior” Wood who was delivering mail Saturday morning on Hebron Road in Banks County.
Deputies with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. regarding an "intentional shooting." Upon deputies’ arrival, they located Wood, who was deceased from a gunshot wound. Wood, a rural postal worker, was working his morning route when he was fatally shot.
"During the course of the investigation, leads were developed and a person of interest was established," sheriff's office investigator Nicole Bailes states. "Deputies were provided with a vehicle description for the person of interest."
While patrolling the area of Hwy. 51 North and Bennett Road, the vehicle of interest was encountered by deputies. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled from deputies.
A vehicle chase began and ended in Grogan leaving the roadway along GA Highway 51, near its intersection with Payne Road. Grogan got out of the vehicle and fired a rifle at two deputies. The two deputies returned fire, injuring Grogan. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. The two deputies were not injured.
There are several charges pending against Grogan.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the officer involved-shooting, as is standard procedure, Bailes said. Deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
The GBI will conduct a complete and thorough investigation and provide it to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
This is the 59th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
