A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday at the site of the planned sewer treatment plant on Duncan Road in Banks County.
The treatment plant will be located on a 94-acre tract of land on Duncan Road. It will be located on a heavily-wooded area on one-third of the property. There will be an access road going to the treatment plant.
County leaders said this has been a 25-year project going back to the time former commissioners purchased the property on Duncan Road. Former Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman, Gene Hart and Jimmy Hooper, were present for the groundbreaking ceremony. Both men led the efforts for the sewer project during their time in office.
“This has been a project that has been forthcoming for some 25 years,” county public utilities director Horace Gee stated. “Without the foresight these guys had many years back, we wouldn’t be at the point we are today. We thank them.”
Gee said the project is part of a $42 million master sewer plan.
“When this project is complete, we will be returning highly-treated, high-quality wastewater back into the Hudson River from a traditional plan that will suit our needs for a long time to come," he said. "We are so thankful for our commissioners that we have now to get this to the point where we are getting to the starting line and getting this going.”
Current BOC chairman Charles Turk also spoke on the vision of the earlier commissioners.
Commissioner Danny Maxwell stated, “We’re proud of what’s happening in Banks County. We want to continue to grow in the right ways. We want to keep projecting on the right path and do what is best for Banks County and the citizens.”
Representatives from the engineers, Carter & Sloope, and the project manager, Reeves Young, were present for the groundbreaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.