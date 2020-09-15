A ground breaking event at will be held at Fort Hollingsworth-White House for a Heritage Center/Classroom on October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m.
The address is 2307, Wynn Lake Road, Alto, GA 30510.
Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by September 28. Call or Text: 706-244-1239.
Those who attend are asked to observe Covid-19 guidelines.
