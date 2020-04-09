I wanted to share something that resonated with my heart this morning and literally brought tears to my eyes. It made for a somber reflection of the times we are in with COVID-19 and the measures having to be adopted in order to protect vital and critical resources and of the measures having to be enacted to ensure continuity of operations for the best service possible to all citizens and for the safest environment possible for those providing that service.
This morning, Friday, April 3, 2020, for the first time in the history of Banks County EMA-E-911, since it went online in 1994, our 911 Center is silent. This is, our primary 911 Center is silent. What many people do not know is that for years now we have been working alongside partners from Gunby Communications, Banks County Commissioners, Banks County Maintenance, Banks County Public Safety from all avenues, Kenwood Radio Systems, Solacom Telecommuications and Southern Software to prepare for just this type of event. Thanks be to God and because of his amazing grace and with the efforts put forth from all of these people, we are now fully operating at a back-up site with all functionality of our primary site.
What this does for Banks County Public Safety EMA-E-911 dispatchers is assure a sanitized, decontaminated and efficient operation that is safe for our workers. In addition to daily staff conducting wellness checks of themselves before starting a shift, we will also run at the backup site during daytime hours and at the prime site during nighttime hours. This will allow for a 12-hour down time at each site which will allow for the sites to be decontaminated thoroughly. It will also ensure a physical separation of staff so as not to cross contaminate should someone be carrying any germs. We have also scaled back by having one shift to shelter for two weeks at home to allow for a cache of, in theory, healthy 911 staff to deploy when others are sick. These heroes in headsets are stepping up to the plate, they are crossing their home thresholds to man the consoles and get help where it is needed and they are doing their best to ensure continuity for our citizens.
This is what brought me to tears. They are happy tears amidst a very strange landscape we are facing with the cornonavirus. They are tears born of being very proud to be a part of this Banks County Public Safety Team and very single person that made this possible. It is this kind of dedication and determination to provide the best for our citizens and responders that will see us through this pandemic. It is this kind of bright spot in a very uncertain world that serves to reassure our public that we are dedicated and determined to do all that we can do to continue to serve in the best capacity despite the mountains thrown into our way! Thanks to all that made this backup site a reality. You helped ensure a very thorough back-up for a vital service!
