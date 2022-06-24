We can’t afford an excuse for not trying to make things better and move toward the future for growth.
Leaders, you were selected to make things move forward especially for the next generation. So let us stop using excuses to explain why we can’t move forward.
All of us, regardless of our positions in life, need to think about what programs we have for our youth and children during the summer months after school has recessed. Whether we are the officials or citizens of Lula, we have to look beyond our faults and know our needs.
The most important thing that all of us should remember is that we will all make mistakes and come short of what God wants us to do. He wants us to be like diamonds. No matter how much we have slipped and fallen and gotten dirt on us, we can still be of value to each other and do the work we were assigned to do.
I have a great faith in our city officials, as well as our citizens. People will find ways to convince others of how we are making poor decisions when trying to make our city grow for the future and the present. But when we have the courage to plan for now, as well as for the future, we will bounce back from the storms of life like the palm tree does after a bad storm, and we will be even stronger.
June the 4th, there was a church that showed their enthusiasm in making life better for Lula citizens. Their members, especially their youth, took pride in seeing that our city was made even more beautiful by painting the bridge over the railroad track. All I have to say to them is, “That’s the spirit!” I am so proud to see our community, and especially our youth, rise up to be leaders.
Stop beating yourself up over past failures, but focus on your comeback and move yourself and other people forward, especially our youth. When any of us, regardless of our position, see things or anyone trying to take things in the wrong direction, then we should be strong and stand up for the right things for the well-being of everyone.
We have to get ready for the changes that will come to our city because it is only a matter of time that those changes are going to happen. So don’t get upset when it happens. Please don’t continue to focus on the negative side of a problem, but focus on the positive side of it, and what it can mean for all of us now and especially in the future. I am overwhelmed with pride when I see our youth taking part in helping our community to be clean, beautiful, and safe from any harm for everyone.
