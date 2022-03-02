In 2006, I walked into Mike Beasley's office to ask about some paperwork I needed him to sign. Mike was Banks County's Chief Finance Director (second in command to the school's superintendent). He was a pretty important guy. It was evident that he was swamped, so I told him that I would come back later. He was, after all, one of the most important people in the school system. He looked at me, moved some papers to the floor, and said, "No, No, No, Sit down awhile and Let's see what we can do."
That was the day that Mike Beasley made me feel as if I was the most important person in that room, even though I was merely an employee. That was also when Mike made me think that I was valued and my question was just as important as anyone else's.
On February 16th, 2022, Banks County lost Mike to COVID-19. COVID reared its ugly head and took one of the kindest, most patient, genuine, dedicated, optimistic, honest and beautiful people in Banks County.
There is a phrase that I am reminded of when I think of Mike: "The man, the myth, the legend." I have never met a man like him, and many of his coworkers believe the same.
Carolyn Murray, Banks County schools administrative assistant, worked beside Beasley for over 20 years., commenting that Beasley never missed a single day as an employee of Banks County.
"He had over 330 sick days accumulated because that is how dedicated he was, "said Murray.v"He was so full of energy and love toward everyone."
Beasley was astronomical for seeing Banks County through one of the economy's worst financial crises. Superintendent Ann Hopkins credits him to one of the reasons Banks could navigate through this tough time.
"Mike was the backbone of this school system during that time, and he would stay late and crunch the numbers," she said. "He researched and analyzed every possible way our school system could save money. Even when the economy picked up, Mike would continuously find efficient ways to spend and save the county money. He got creative with problem-solving."
She added, "Mike was more than just a coworker. He was part of our family. He was like the 'Godfather.' Mike was so much fun to be around. He was such a creature of habit. He would eat the same sandwich every day and four peanut butter crackers. But if anyone ever needed anything, he would drop whatever he was doing to help them. He was just that kind of person. I still cannot believe that he is gone."
Beasley was also known as a prankster to his coworkers.
"If he knew about an inside joke, he would get in on it and never let it go," said Technology Director Jason McNabb. "He was like the fun uncle to me."
Shelly Ford, an assistant administrator, added that Beasley made everyone part of the family.
"He was always so kind and genuine but had a mischievous side," she said. "But, he would never forget anything, so if anybody did something funny, he would never forget it."
His coworkers also knew him as being positive and optimistic and the perfect example of what a true leader should possess. He had a servant's heart and led with compassion and honesty, even when circumstances got tough.
Rhonda Brown, who worked closely with Beasley as the county's Accounts Payable Assistant, said, "Mike was always accommodating and would drop whatever he was doing to help me and anyone else. And if he couldn't answer right away, he would respond with, 'Let me simmer on it.'"
In addition to Beasley's good-natured, intelligent, calm demeanor, he was also known for his incredibly delicious red velvet cake. I had the distinguished honor of being a recipient of one of his cakes, and what I remember most about the cake wasn't necessarily the taste. Instead, it was that Mike took time out of his busy schedule to make me a cake. The love, the hard work, the passion, and the intent behind the cake are what stood out to me.
Every day, at the end of his lunch break, everyone at the lunch table would gather their things. Then, Mike would look around the table and say these words" "Let's go do good." If you ever had the wonderful opportunity to meet Mike, you would know that not only did he say those words, he genuinely lived by them.
Not everyone is born with Mike's characteristics, but we can all try and live a little more as he did. So I challenge all of us to do what he did every day, find a way to make others and ourselves better. Live with a servant's heart, show kindness and love toward others. Even if it is something small as dropping whatever we are doing to accommodate someone else, saying a kind word, or even baking a cake to give to someone.
Below is Mike Beasley's recipe for Red Velvet Cake. But don't be surprised if, after you bake it, you are compelled to give it to someone. But, of course, that just might be coming from the man, the myth, the legend…… Mr. Mike Beasley.
RED VELVET CAKE
2 ½ cups of self-rising flour
1 cup buttermilk
1 ½ cup Wesson Oil
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp vanilla
½ bottle of red floor coloring
1 ½ cup sugar
1 tsp unsweetened cocoa
1 tsp vinegar
2 large eggs
Mix all ingredients with a mixer. Spray 3 cake pans with cooking spray. Bake for 20 minutes at 325 degrees
Frosting
1 to 1 ½ sticks margarine, softened
12 oz cream cheese
1 box confectioners sugar
1 cup pecans
1 tsp vanilla
Mix sugar, cream cheese, and margarine together. Add vanilla and pecans. Spread on cake.
Give cake away to someone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.