Habersham County Emergency Services Department is participating in a four-county pilot program to administer blood in the field. This is the only pre-hospital Blood Pilot Program in the state of Georgia, and only air medical helicopters staffed with a registered nurse and paramedic can initiate blood products in a prehospital setting. Paramedics on ambulances are not licensed for this work. However, weather and availability create barriers to air medical helicopters serving all hemorrhaging patients who might benefit from receiving blood products before arriving at the hospital.
In 2018, a team from the trauma department at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), the NGMC blood bank, Habersham County Emergency Medical Services and the Regional Trauma Advisory Committee (RTAC) Region 2 decided to explore options to reach more trauma patients with life-saving blood products.
The main objective of Georgia’s pilot program is to show that paramedics can safely administer blood products in a prehospital setting. On May 2, 2020, less than a month after the pilot program began, Jackson County safely administered the first plasma blood product through the pilot. In less than a year, all four EMS programs have safely administered potentially life-saving prehospital plasma on 40 occasions.
“The goal of the pilot program is to prove blood products can be safely administered by paramedics in ground ambulances,” said Chad Black, chairman for Region 2 RTAC (Regional Trauma Advisory Committee) “I’m constantly proud of the healthcare workers in our region who go above and beyond to develop new programs to improve patient outcomes. We have no doubt that this program will not only save many lives, as it already has, but also serve as a model for other regions and counties in our state."
The transfusion criteria include a larger patient population than trauma. In fact, a third of the patients who receive prehospital plasma are in hemorrhagic shock as a result of gastrointestinal bleeding. A case from January 2021 highlights the impact of the program.
The paramedic who responded said, “The effects of plasma use in the field are truly amazing. I have never witnessed the drastic patient improvements we see with plasma.”
A 55 year old male woke in the morning to gastrointestinal bleeding and vomiting blood. He also felt faint and dizzy. When paramedics arrived at his home, his blood pressure was 70/40 and his heart rate was 106. Low blood pressure, high heart rate and a high shock index prompted paramedics to provide one unit of prehospital plasma, and the patient’s blood pressure increased and heart rate dropped while on the way to NGMC. The patient arrived at the hospital stable and did not require additional transfusions during his hospitalization.
The paramedic who responded said, “The effects of plasma use in the field are truly amazing. I have never witnessed the drastic patient improvements we see with plasma.”
The Georgia team hopes to expand the pilot program to more EMS programs in RTAC region two and region 10, where an agency already working in the pilot has another EMS program. Longer term, and as the pilot wraps up in the fall of 2021, the team hopes the pilot project proves successful and expands as a ubiquitous program for prehospital blood throughout the entire state to truly impact patient outcomes. Programs like this save lives, and all lives are important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.