Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s State Fire Investigations Unit has announced that a Habersham County fire has been ruled an arson. The fire completely destroyed a 41-year-old, 700- square-foot building at 4451 Camp Creek Road in Mt. Airy around 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23.
“One of my investigators received a call about this fire around 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26,” said Commissioner King. “Our investigator worked with Habersham County Emergency Services and ruled that this fire was intentionally set.”
Adam Henson, 32, occupied the building and said there was no power to the building and several items were taken at the time of the fire. Investigators believe this outbuilding may have been used as a shop and was under the ownership of Alice Henson, a 67-year-old woman from Dahlonega.
This fire remains under investigation by state officials and Habersham County Emergency Services. Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit toll-free at 1-800-282-5804. Callers can remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.
