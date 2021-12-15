I stand by the hospital bed as my mother screams out in pain. My mother is not one to scream out in pain. She has a high tolerance for pain. She squeezes my hand as another spasm of pain hits her.
The night before, she fell. She had vertigo and was overcome with dizziness and just fell down. When she fell, she was crying with the severe pain as we waited for the ambulance to arrive. She couldn’t move from the floor but wanted me to sit in the floor beside her. She ended up with a fractured hip and broken femur. It’s very serious and she has a long road of recovery ahead.
Last week, I took my dad to the heart doctor for a check-up. He’s had several heart surgeries, including open heart surgery. Our usual route to the doctor’s office was blocked due to road work and we had to re-route. We didn’t know this until we came to the roadblock. I had to quickly come up with another route.
I was never the one to drive or figure out the route for us on family trips. I was usually in the back seat reading a book not even paying attention to the route we were taking. It was always my Dad who handled the directions and that was well before GPS or phones told you where to go. He would look at the old-fashioned road maps the night before and would know what direction to go in the next day when we headed out on a family trip.
It’s so hard when that season in life comes that the roles with our parents begin to change. I am the one holding Mom’s hand instead of being that little girl who looked for Mom to hold my hand and take the pain away. Now, I’m the one behind the driver’s wheel figuring out which direction we are going. I tell Daddy to just sit back in the back seat and enjoy the ride. I have to figure way to go when roadblocks come along.
It’s a different season in life. One that we all come to. I am so blessed to have my parents and will certainly enjoy this season in our lives but I miss those days when I was the curly-haired little girl looking up to my parents to take away the pain and guide my way.
