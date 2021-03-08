Clifford Hardesty of Homer was one of the students who helped the University of Georgia (UNG) record a strong finish at a recent sales competition.
A team of almost 50 UNG students finished fourth in scoring among the 59 colleges and universities that competed at the fall 2020 RNMKRS College Sales Skills Competition. The virtual event used artificial intelligence robots to help students practice their sales skills.
