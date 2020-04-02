The Harlem Legends “celebrity basketball show” planned at the Banks County High School Gym on Saturday, April 18 has been postponed due to concerns with the coronavirus.
The event will be rescheduled to a later date, and anyone with tickets will be able to use them at that date.
Details will be announced when the event is rescheduled.
The fundraising event will be a basketball game between the Harlem Legends and Banks County Alumni. The event is sponsored by the constitutional officers of Banks County as a fundraiser for the Rotary Club’s Food-2-Kids project. All proceeds are going to the Food 2 Kids – Banks County Rotary Club’s service project - feeding 100 students over the weekends during the school year.
The Harlem Legends are a group of professional athletes, former players of the Harlem Globetrotters, NBA, NFL and past USA Olympians and other professionals.
Rotary past-president and Banks County tax commissioner Becky Carlan is helping to lead the project, along with Sheriff Carlton Speed and clerk of courts Tim Harper.
