A Harlem Legends Basketball game will be held on Saturday May 21, in the Banks County High School Gymnasium. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with tip off at 6 p.m.
The event is being organized by Sheriff Carlton Speed, Harlem Globetrotter Michael Douglas Tax Commissioner Becky Carlan, Michael Cleveland, Clerk of Courts Tim Harper and the Banks County Rotary Club.
All proceeds will go toward the Banks County Rotary Club service project, Food 2 Kids.
Metro Site, Pritchett Tire and Commerce Veterinary Hospital are sponsors for the event. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the Tax Commissioner’s Office or from any Rotary member. If someone had previously purchased tickets for the event that was canceled two years ago, those tickets will be honored. Tickets can be purchased at the door as well.
Raffles, Silent Cake Auction and concessions will be available at the event.
Coach Mike Gordon will be the coach for the Banks County Alumni team that will be playing The Harlem Legends.
