The Banks County Rotary Club hosted a basketball game fundraiser for its service project, Food 2 Kids, at Banks County High School on Saturday, May 21. Mike Gordon was the coach for the Banks County Alumni team that played The Harlem Legends.
The Harlem Legends won the game with a score of 108-57.
All proceeds from the event go to the Rotary’s Food 2 Kids program.
The event was organized by Sheriff Carlton Speed, Harlem Globetrotter Michael Douglas, tax commissioner Becky Carlan, Michael Cleveland, clerk of courts Tim Harper and the Banks County Rotary Club.
Metro Site, Pritchett Tire and Commerce Veterinary Hospital were the event sponsors.
During the fundraiser raffles, a silent cake auction and concessions were available on site.
