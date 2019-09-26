Divine Three Ministries

Divine Three Ministries to be in concert at Harmony Baptist Church Sept. 29.

Divine Three Ministries will be in concert at Harmony Baptist Church for the church’s Sunday morning singing on Sept. 29, at 11 a.m.

“Feel free to come out and join us with great singing and fellowship,” leaders state.

For more information, call Janell Roberts at 678-316-2308 or

pastor Tony Byrd at 706-391-3377.

The church is located at 5223 Hwy. 441 Bypass, Baldwin, just behind the new Dollar General on 441.

