Harmony Baptist Church welcomes Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call for a singing on Sunday, November 24, at 6 p.m.
“Feel free to come out and join us with great singing and fellowship,” leaders state.
The church is located at 5223 Old Hwy 441 North, Baldwin, just behind the new Dollar General on 441.
For more information, call Janell Roberts at 678-316-2308 or Pastor Tony Byrd at 706-391-3377.
