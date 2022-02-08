Tim Harper was named Citizen of the Year and Griffin Construction was named Business of the Year at the Banks County Chamber/CVB annual dinner on Saturday night.
Harper, the Banks County clerk of courts, was recognized for his long-time community service in the county.
“He is a friend to all that he meets,” Chamber/CVB chairman Carol Ayers said, in announcing Harper as the recipient of the award. “He talks with or helps with whatever you need. He shines when it comes to public service, including helping with this annual event. He is a voice known to so many for supporting Banks County High School, including serving as the Voice of the Leopards. He has received numerous awards both county-wide and state-wide.”
Ayers presented Bill Griffin of Griffin Brothers, which was started by his father in 1968, the Business of the Year Award, stating that he “faithfully supports the Chamber/CVB and the BCHS Athletic Department.”
“On a work day, most every worker, including the owner is at least ankle deep in dirt and mud with a big smile on their face,” Ayers said.
She said that Griffin “has a strong loyalty to Banks County, his employees and their families and his legacy continues through his boys.”
1950S THEME
The annual dinner has had a theme for the past three years, and this year’s theme was the 1950’s with many attendees dressing in clothing from that period. The decorations and music from DJ Chris Fuller also came from that decade.
“We are so excited to see everyone here on this cold evening in the 1950s,” Ayers said in her welcoming remarks. She then shared some history from the 1950s, including prices from that time.
Others on the program were: Charles Turk, chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners, who led the pledge and gave an update on county business; and Alicia Andrews, executive director of the Chamber/CVB, who introduced the board of directors. 9th District U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde was also present and spoke briefly.
The event included a silent auction and catered meal. Tim Harper was the master of ceremonies.
