Banks County Clerk of Superior Court Tim Harper, announced this week his intention to seek reelection to office.
“It is an honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Banks County and the State of Georgia. I ask for your continued support allowing me to serve in this capacity. Banks County is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family, and I am proud to be a part of it.”
Harper resides in downtown Homer with his wife, Judy.
