Nathan and Kayla Rhodes, Homer, announce the birth of a son, Harrison Baker Rhodes, on April 24, 2020.
He weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 21 inches long.
He joins a sister, Harper Ruby.
Grandparents are Beverly Baker, Wade Rhodes and Terry and Laura Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.