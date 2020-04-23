The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved hazard pay for some emergency workers who are on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Tuesday, April 14, meeting, which was the first to be shown live online via the county’s new Facebook page, the Banks County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the hazard pay.
Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies, up to the rank of sergeant, and fire/ems personnel will receive an extra $250 per pay period for up to four pay periods. Personnel in the E-911 department will receive an extra $150 per pay period for up to four pay periods during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think the proposal is very fair,” human resources director Arlene Ivey said in presenting the proposal.
BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper stated, “We have always promised our employees that we would take care of them. Maybe this is not to the extent they want, but this is to the extent I think we can give.”
Hooper said the total cost of this will be approximately $13,000 to $14,000, adding that it is not in the budget.
“It will have to come from other funds,” he said.
Commissioner Charles Turk said, “We can stop at any time after the crisis is over. We can re-evaluate it at any time.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting on April 14, the BOC:
•approved resolutions recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Donate Life Month and Debris Monitoring Month.
•approved a sewer easement request for the Hampton Inn at Banks Crossing to allow for the construction for another unit on the property.
•awarded the 2020 propane gas bid contract to Ferrellgas.
•approved the annual Indigent Defense Agreement for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit Banks County’s portion is $120,000.
•approved the annual update of the Speed Zone Ordinance.
•met in closed session for 25 minutes to discuss personnel. No action was taken when the meeting was opened to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.