The Banks County Board of Health will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, December 8, at 9 a.m. in the conference room of the Banks County Health Department, 667 Thompson Street, Homer.
Latest Banks News
- Piedmont approves construction of largest-ever residential complex
- 20 arrested for shoplifting in Operation Holiday Sweep
- Couple arrested in Baldwin for heroin trafficking
- Traffic stop in Baldwin leads to arrest for marijuana trafficking
- Community Brotherhood to meet on Dec. 6
- Mt. Carmel brotherhood breakfast meeting planned
- Christmas in Lula planned Saturday
- Keep Banks County Beautiful receives Governor's Circle Award
Most Popular
Articles
- BOC denies rezoning for Martin Bridge Road area
- 107 COVID cases reported in last 2 weeks
- Banks County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to buckle up before busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period
- Planners recommend denial of rezoning for industrial development at Martin Bridge Road
- Personnel items approved by Banks BOE
- Ten charged by sheriff's office
- Tanger culvert repair project to begin in February
- LETTER: Says we need fair electoral maps to end the practice of gerrymandering
- BCMS teacher awarded $2,000 Bright Ideas Grant from Jackson EMC
- LEWIS: Thankful for the small things
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.