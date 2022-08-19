The Banks County Health Department will hold drive-thru flu shots on Oct. 11 and Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fee is $30 for the regular flu shot and $66 for the high-dose flu shot and Flubloc. Most insurances are accepted for a $0 copay. Medicare and Medicaid is accepted. Contact the health department to verify commercial insurance coverage.
