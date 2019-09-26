The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia NARFE Chapter 1818 held its September meeting at Quincy's Restaurant in Toccoa on Monday, September 16.
Members of the Stephens County Health Department staff presented the program, including Joyce Payne, nurse; Dave Palmer, public information officer and risk communicator, District 2, Gainesville; and Debbie Thomas, local coordinator.
Palmer spoke on why vaccines are important. The most common vaccines that protect against illness are Measles, Polio, Hepatitis, Pertussis, Mumps, Tetanus, Chicken Pox, Influenza, Shingles, Yellow Fever, Rubella, Smallpox, Meningococcal and Rabies. He also emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot, which is made from an inactive virus and is available at the health department.
Payne provided free flu shots to chapter members who brought their Medicare Card to the meeting.
The Stephens County Health Department will have a "Drive By Flu Shot Day" on October 1.
“This means that on that day you do not have to leave your vehicle to get the flu shot,” organizers state. “Just drive up and extend your arm out the window. This office also offers curb service shots as a convenience for the physically challenged residents.”
The chapter's next meeting will be October 21 at Quincy's Restaurant at 11 a.m. with a “dutch treat lunch” and program. All active and retired federal civilian employees are welcome to attend. Prospective members receive a free lunch on the first visit.
The October program will be the FEHBP Open Season Insurance Program where representatives from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Aetna and GEHA will be available and present the 2020 plans, benefits and premium information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.