District 2 Public Health encourages you to plan early for back-to-school immunizations and health screenings.
“Certain age groups have specific requirements for their back to school immunizations,” says Leyna Mashburn, District 2 Immunization Coordinator. “It is important to check with your medical provider early to determine what, if any, vaccines are needed for your child.”
Last year, the state of Georgia added a new meningitis vaccine requirement for 11thgraders. If you are unsure of Georgia’s school requirements, now is the time to check with your children’s doctor, school, or the local health department to determine what is needed.
For those who are uninsured or anyone with insurance that does not cover vaccines, the cost for children’s vaccines is $21 per vaccine. Medicaid and some private insurances are accepted.
For a list of back-to-school health events available in your county and for health department hours and locations visit phdistrict2.org. To learn more about Georgia’s school health requirements, visit the Georgia DPH website.
