Banks County roads crews are continuing to repair roads damaged by rain last week and more rain is possible this coming weekend.
Roads already repaired from the past rain include Marshburn Road and Moss Road.
“The County Road Department is working tirelessly on roads damaged from the last rain,” Deidra Moore, county 911 director states. “Marshburn Drive is still closed and pipe is being replaced. Do not attempted to go around barriers. The road will be closed until further notice.”
Hembree Road is closed at the bridge.
“Do not attempt to go around the barriers,” Moore states. “It will be closed until further notice. They are replacing the pipe. Access can be made to the residential side from the McDonald Circle end only. Please do not drive around the road closed signs! They are there to warn you of danger ahead.”
As for the forecast this weekend, periods of heavy rainfall will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday. Heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flooding, ponding of water on roadways and low lying areas, and flooding of creeks and streams. All of north and central Georgia should continue to monitor the weather as this outlook is expected to change over the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.