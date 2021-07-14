Hebron's 225th year anniversary is planned for July 30-Aug. 1.
Events will include:
•Friday, July 30, bonfire, 6 p.m.
•Saturday, July 31, songs and stories, 6 p.m.
•Sunday, Aug. 1, HHS meeting, 10 a.m.
•Sunday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m., homecoming communion worship.
•Sunday, Aug. 1, 12 p.m., dinner on the grounds.
Founded in 1796, Hebron hosts an active Presbyterian Church, one of the oldest historical societies in the state of Georgia and is on the National Registry of Historic Places. The historical grounds include the church and sanctuary, historic graveyard and both Revolutionary War and Civil War veterans, one-room school house and extensive grounds with a meditation trail through the woods.
The church is located at 1255 Hebron Road, Commerce.
For more information, contact dbillingslea@habershamschools.com or visit historichebron.org/225th.
