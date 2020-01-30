Helen Hewell announces her intention to seek re-election as Banks County probate judge.
Hewell who has served as probate judge since January, 2017 has lived in Banks County for 43 years. Hewell resides in Gillsville with her husband of 43 years, Wayne “Sweetboy” Hewell.
The Hewell’s have two children who also reside in Banks County, April Hewell Purcell married to Kevin Purcell with son Landon and Kevin Hewell married to Nina Jordan Hewell with sons Memphis and Nox.
Mr. and Mrs. Hewell attend Gillsville Baptist Church.
“It is an honor to serve as probate judge of Banks County. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Banks County and greatly appreciate your support,” she said.
