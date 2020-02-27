Jason Hensley has announced that he is seeking the District 2 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
He has been married to Sallie Hensley for 25 years. He has two sons, Jakson and Austin Hensley. He is an active member of Charity Baptist Church. He is a poultry farmer in Banks County.
"I would like to be able to help keep Banks County a great place to live and raise a family," Hensley said. "I look forward to serving the citizens of Banks County as District 2 commissioner. I believe we need transparent communications as a commissioner. I look forward to meeting the citizens of Banks County. I am always available at 678-316-4171 or jhensley625@yahoo.com."
