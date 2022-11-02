Fort Hollingsworth-White House is getting closer to bringing a new addition to the historical site to better serve the Fort Hollingsworth experience and the Northeast Georgia community.

The non-profit organization, with a mission of preserving the historical frontier fort and other 18th and 19th century buildings, has been working to complete a new Heritage Center building, designed to serve as place to gather for classes, programs, demonstrations and lectures for schools and groups who visit from all across the country. Many area schools from surrounding counties, including the University of Georgia, Piedmont University and Tallulah Falls School, have used “The Fort” as a teaching tool, creating an outdoor classroom to enhance the students’ learning experience.

