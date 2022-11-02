Fort Hollingsworth-White House is getting closer to bringing a new addition to the historical site to better serve the Fort Hollingsworth experience and the Northeast Georgia community.
The non-profit organization, with a mission of preserving the historical frontier fort and other 18th and 19th century buildings, has been working to complete a new Heritage Center building, designed to serve as place to gather for classes, programs, demonstrations and lectures for schools and groups who visit from all across the country. Many area schools from surrounding counties, including the University of Georgia, Piedmont University and Tallulah Falls School, have used “The Fort” as a teaching tool, creating an outdoor classroom to enhance the students’ learning experience.
The new Heritage Center will be used for art exhibits, storytelling, plays, concerts and living history events. This building will also be available for use for events such as family reunions, civic group meetings and other social events.
The Fort’s picturesque setting has been featured in several movies and music videos that have been filmed on the grounds. The most recent is “The Warrant,” starring Neal McDonough, Casper Van Dien, Steven McQueen and Annabeth Gish.
Recently, the site has been studied by Bill Peterson, an architect from New York, who is doing research on Appalachian architecture for a new building to be built on the campus of North Georgia University in Dahlonega.
The Heritage Center building project was started in 2019. Funds had been raised for the amount quoted by the contractor to finish the building. When the COVID-19 virus hit in 2020, the project had to be put on hold for two years due to the shortage of labor and materials, which generated the rise in building costs. When efforts were made to restart the process, the cost increases left the family run non-profit organization well short of the funds needed to complete what was started. Tentatively, the goal is to have this project complete by spring of 2023.
