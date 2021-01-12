The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed, at its July 12 meeting, to remodel the Hickory Flat Fire Station and add staff, including positions funded through a grant and others already budgeted, in order for it to be open and in service for citizens on that side of the county.
In other business at the meeting, the BOC approved two salary issues.
The BOC first agreed to pay Greg Pittman, the Jackson County extension agent, $500 per month, through July 1. Pittman is providing extension services for Banks County through July 1, when an agent is reportedly to be named for Banks County.
The BOC also agreed to raise the janitorial staff salaries to $12 per month, as well as giving these employees the three percent raise that other county employees are receiving.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Jan. 12 meeting, the BOC:
•agreed not to abandon a portion of Glenn Road after holding a public hearing. Two men spoke against abandoning the road, including one man who said a feed truck can’t get in that portion of road if it is closed.
•heard a noise complaint from a citizen who said he could hear music from a nearby event on property inside his home. He said other events, including horse racing, are also taking place on the property.
•discussed with code enforcement officer Paul Ruark requirements on application permits for special events being held in the county.
•approved the annual contract with Legacy Link to provide services to the Banks County Senior Citizen’s Center.
•approved the timber harvest bond ordinance at a rate of $10,000, an increase over the past rate of $5,000.
•hired a part-time clerk in the extension service clerk’s office at a rate of $12 an hour.
•agreed to purchase a chassis for the fire department at a cost of $115,555.
•agreed to purchase cardiac monitors at a cost of $7,614.
•agreed to spend $19,146 for turn-out gear for the fire department.
•approved an automatic aid agreement with the Baldwin Fire Department.
•approved a contract with KCI Technology for $7,605 to do a utility report for the Steven Tanger culvert replacement project.
