A Fall Festival will be held at Hickory Flat Methodist Church on Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clothes closet will be open, as well as the food bank. There will also be free hot dogs and fun for the kids.
The church is located at 3409 Hwy. 51 South, near Lula.
