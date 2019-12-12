A Christmas Eve service will be held at Hickory Flat United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.
Refreshments will be served following the service.
All are welcome.
For more information, call 678-936-6853.
The church is located at 3409 Highway 51 S., Lula.
