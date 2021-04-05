Casey Aaron Hicks, a 2019 graduate of Banks County High School, joined the United States Marine Corps, in August of 2020, and accomplished his dream of becoming a Marine in October of 2020.
Hicks is pursing an education in diesel maintenance. He was promoted to Private 1st Class in February. His assignment will be at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif.
His parents are Valerie Hicks and Ed Frachieseur of Homer, who state, "We are very proud of Casey and ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers in these troubled times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.