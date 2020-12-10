There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 reported among the staff at the Banks County Courthouse Annex, which has led to the number of people being allowed inside the facility being limited because of the staff shortage.
"The Banks County government offices are open during regular hours with limited staff," county clerk Jenni Clerk states. "We will monitor the number of persons allowed in any office at any given time until further notice. You may call the department of your choice located under the 'Departments' tab on the Banks County Government website or you may also call 706-677-6200 if you have questions."
