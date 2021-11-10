The Banks County High School ENR team placed second in the nation in the Environmental Natural Resources career development event. This event has schools from all over the nation compete, 38 states in total. Team members are Payton Jackson, Madison Dacus, Carlie Cochran, and Matt Sanders.
Team member Cochran, a senior this year, states, “We have all learned skills that we can use for the rest of our lives. Environmental and Natural Resources covers a very wide range of topics revolving around the sustainability of the environment. Placing so high seemed out of reach, but with prayer and dedication, our team did what seemed impossible.”
The ENR contest is a four-person contest. It is designed to develop an understanding of the state's natural resources while allowing students to explore and prepare for possible careers in forestry and environmental sciences.
The team had to complete four individual practicums (GPS, soil testing, water testing, data analysis, general id), a written test, and a team presentation.
The team had already won back-to-back Georgia FFA state championship. The high school FFA team also has had 14 state champion teams in Environmental Natural Resources, forestry, wildlife and land evaluation. The team also placed third at the National Forestry contest in 2019.
In addition, the Banks County FFA program has been recognized as a top Forestry and Wildlife Chapter in Georgia. Banks County FFA has won this award twice, in both 2017 and 2019.
Team sponsors and FFA advisors, Kipp Jackson and Chris Crump, credit the team's success to the students' dedication and hard work.
The team was recognized during the half time presentation at the last home football game.
