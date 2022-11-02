The community greeted the FFA National Champions from Banks County High School on Sunday, as they arrived from their long drive from Indiana with the first-ever National Champion title in two areas, Forestry and Ag Mechanics.
Family, parents, teachers and the community arrived to greet the championship teams on Sunday afternoon. The teams were escorted by the Banks County Sheriif’s Office. With posters, balloons and confetti, the teams were showered with cheers and shouts of congratulations.
“We are just so proud of them, they are outstanding individuals," superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins stated. "Watching them win was a joyous moment. It was incredible. This program is a legacy in our county."
Principal Mike Brown congratulated the team and said, “I have always stated that we have the best kids in the state, but now I can say we have the best kids in the nation."
The final results for Banks County FFA National Teams includes:
Forestry Team: National Champion
Luke Johnson (National eighth place finish)
Matt Sanders (National second place finish)
Ag Mech Team: National Champion
Grayson Segars (National seventh place finish)
Luke Edwards (National third place finish-tie)
David Adams (National third place finish-tie)
Mathew Anderson (National second place finish)
FFA advisors are Kipp Jackson and Chris Crump.
