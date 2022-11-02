The community greeted the FFA National Champions from Banks County High School on Sunday, as they arrived from their long drive from Indiana with the first-ever National Champion title in two areas, Forestry and Ag Mechanics.

Family, parents, teachers and the community arrived to greet the championship teams on Sunday afternoon. The teams were escorted by the Banks County Sheriif’s Office. With posters, balloons and confetti, the teams were showered with cheers and shouts of congratulations.

