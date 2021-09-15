Andrew Hill of Homer was named to the Kennesaw State University President's List in recognition of academic achievement for the Summer 2021 semester.
A Biology major, Hill was among nearly 900 undergraduate students named to the Summer 2021 President's List. To qualify, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
