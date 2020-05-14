The City of Lula's Historic Wooden Bridge on Cobb Street has been closed by the Georgia Department of Transportation due to structural deficiencies.
The action came after the DOT completed an annual inspection of the Lula Cobb Street Bridge and found some structural deficiencies requiring the bridge to be closed until the corrections can be made by Norfolk Southern Railroad. The City of Lula was notified by telephone by the bridge inspection division Wednesday morning, May 6, and closed the bridge upon notice.
The city closed access to the bridge’s vehicle traffic at Main Street and Wall Street.
The Cobb Street Bridge is estimated to be over 100 years old and has been rebuilt at least twice in its long history of serving north Hall and Banks county communities.
"For those familiar with this process through the years, repairs can be time consuming," city leaders state. "At this point, the City nor Northfolk Southern have not received the detailed report of the deficiencies from Georgia Department of Transportation, both parties hope to receive the comprehensive account of findings in the coming weeks so we all can begin to understand the scope of repairs and a possible schedule for repairs. Northfolk Southern is responsible for all structural repairs and the DOT does the annual inspections of the bridge and would inspect and approve any repairs now and in the future."
