The historic Cobb Street Bridge in the city of Lula should reopen in six months.
The overpass was closed by the Georgia Department of Transportation several years ago, and Norfolk Southern Railroad had not made mandatory repairs. After contacting Congressman Andrew Clyde, Lula Mayor Jim Grier and city manager Dennis Bergin met with railroad officials.
“We all agreed there are safety issues involved,” Grier explained.
It is important for emergency vehicles to have access to that bridge to better protect citizens in case of an emergency and a train has shut down traffic on Athens and Eighth Streets.
During the meeting, railroad officials explained it would take three to four months to get the materials and one to two months to make the repairs.
Grier said everyone agreed this was a short-term solution. He explained that local, state, and federal entities will work together for a long-term solution.
“We all realize a better solution is needed and we will work together for a long-term solution,” Grier continued.
