Two of Banks County’s most historic landmarks have experienced facelifts recently, thanks to the combined efforts of the Banks County Historical Society and the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
For many years, the Banks County Commissioners have allowed the Historical Society to occupy the Historic Courthouse in Downtown Homer. Four years ago, the Historical Society set as its goal to catalog and organized the historical documents and artifacts which were housed in the Courthouse. A museum was set up for the citizens of Banks County, affording them the opportunity to not only view the collection of historical objects, but to also be able to tour the beautiful historic Courthouse.
As Historical Society members worked toward this goal, they became increasingly concerned about repairs and updates needed at the Courthouse, which was built in the 1860s and was last renovated in 1991. Peeling paint, a leaky roof, drainage issues, and moisture damage were taking their toll on our treasured landmark.
In November of 2018, the Historical Society set up a committee of members to assess and prioritize the needs at the Courthouse. In February of 2019, a presentation was made to the board of commissioners detailing what was needed to bring the Courthouse back to its former glory. The BOC was on board with this; Jimmy Hooper, Chairman, expressed his desire to take care of the items that would bring the Courthouse back to good repair.
"All of the commissioners put their support behind working with the Historical Society to get these repairs done," states Mellisa Dalton, a member of the Historical Society. "The results are a refurbished Historic Courthouse which can continue to stand as a proud symbol of our history and our heritage. Then, in October of 2020, The board of commissioners leased the Historic Jail to the Banks County Historical Society, and plans were begun to turn this amazing site into the second phase of our history museum. The Jail museum will spotlight how law enforcement was carried out in our county’s early history. When a sheriff was elected, his whole family became involved. The sheriff’s living quarters were on one side of the Jail, and the area that housed the lawbreakers was on the other. The Jail museum will show what life would have been like for the Sheriff and his family in the 1930’s and 1940’s in Banks County."
But, once again, the building had fallen into disrepair since 1983, when the last renovation was done. The Historical Society has worked with the board of commissioners to begin the process of addressing the needed repairs and renovations. First on the list was the repair of the roof, which was leaking and causing roof damage. The board of commissioners took the responsibility of getting this leak repaired. Once that was accomplished, the Historical Society sought and was awarded a grant to clean up the inside of the living quarters at the Jail, and to apply a fresh coat of paint. This will halt the deterioration that was taking place, especially to the ceiling where the leak was occurring, and to the window sills.
Dalton said there are still areas of concern at the Historic Jail, including repairs to the outside walkway, repairs to window panes and sills, outside painting, and assessment of the integrity of the foundation. The Historical Society hopes to seek funding in the future to continue the renovations to the Jail.
"None of the work the Historical Society has put into the care of these two significant landmarks would have been possible without the support of our current Board of Commissioners," Dalton said. "This board of commissioners have shown a true concern for our history, and a willingness to preserve our heritage for future generations of Banks Countians. The Historical Society would like to acknowledge and express our profound appreciation to each of the Commissioners—Jimmy Hooper, Chairman; Charles Turk, Sammy Reece, David Duckett and Danny Maxwell, for their dedication and for their foresight in accomplishing the preservation of our Historic Courthouse and our Historic Jail in downtown Homer."
The museum has been open sporadically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans are to open on Thursdays from 10:00 to 4:00 each week; additionally, the museum can be opened by appointment. Reach out to Dalton at 706758-5261 if you have a group interested in touring the history museum.
