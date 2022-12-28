Hodie Meats has opened at the former Mount Vernon Mills site in Alto.
The food processing business will initially employ 40 to 50 people, with plans to eventually hire up to 200 as the business grows.
Earlier this year, both the Banks County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for the business. The conditional use is not be on the entire property. It is only be on the back building and closely surrounding area which is approximately 202,781 square feet.
Eric Ayers presented the request to the planning commission on Oct. 4.
"It will be very clean and very sterile," he said of the business. "We are not a kill facility. There will be no odor."
Hodie Meats will serve a national customer base. The business is led by Ben Garcia, vice president of processing, and Amy Ward, vice president of sales.
The business is an all-fresh-meat, USDA-grade facility, receiving processed chicken from area integrators for portion cutting and co-packing customed to each customer’s specifications. The plant features a full range of further-processing capabilities from hand-portioning of fillets, tenders, strips, diced meat, and nuggets to deboning of dark and white meat.
The new facility represents a multi-million-dollar investment in the renovation and repurposing of the former Mount Vernon Textile Mill. There is room for expansion with Hodie's current processing operations occupying less than a quarter of the 200,0000-square-foot building.
The letters in the company name stand for ‘Humility, Ownership, Discipline, Integrity, and Excellence,’ representing its values, leaders state.
