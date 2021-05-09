A Banks County home was destroyed in a fire on May 6.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 315 Grove Level Road, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family residence, that was abandoned, fully involved with fire.
The structure was on the ground upon arrival and was listed as a total loss. A defensive fire attach was initiated to keep the fire from spreading to a wooded area and a house nearby.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.