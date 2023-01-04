A Banks County home was heavily damaged in a fire on December 26.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 521 Hebron Road, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival of the first due units, they found a single-family residence with heavy smoke and flames showing. All occupants were out of the house.
"A quick and aggressive fire attack was made and the fire was contained to the room of origin with some fire extension to a second room," fire chief Steve Nichols states. "The entire structure had smoke damage. The cause of the fire has been ruled accident and a small space heater to close to combustibles can’t be ruled out as the cause."
The home sustained heavy damage. Bold Springs Fire Department from Franklin County was utilized as assistance for units and manpower. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.