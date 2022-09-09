Students named to the homecoming court at Banks County High School include the following:
FRESHMAN
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 10:54 am
Students named to the homecoming court at Banks County High School include the following:
FRESHMAN
Leanne Standridge, Lexie Ayers, Presley Hobson, Makaylee Howington, Alyssa Evans and Josie Maney.
SOPHOMORES
Lauren Kate Edwards, Gracie Moore, Allaryce Appell, Bethany Moon and Ellamae Kellum.
JUNIORS
Kendall Dove, Kylie Tench, Ava Thomas, Elaina Warren and Ellie Benyehudah.
SENIOR GIRLS
Emilee Mayo, Kinsey Brown, Sydney Saxon, Chyenne Wilbanks and Nazli De La Garza.
SENIOR BOYS
Caine Griffith, Gavin Mondejar, Nolan Angel, Cade White and Wyatt Jenkins.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.