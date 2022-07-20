Damascus Baptist Church will celebrate its annual Homecoming celebration on Sunday, July 24.
There will be special music provided by Gerald Sweatman and Stanley Pierce. A buffet meal will be served following the service in the church social hall.
Everyone is invited to attend to share a joyous morning of praise and fellowship, organizers state.
The church is located at 1526 Damascus Road, Homer.
