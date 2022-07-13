The Homer Town Council approved an increase to the water rates Tuesday night after a lengthy discussion about whether the move should be made.
The change will increase an average customer's water bill by $9 — going from $21 per month to $30 per month. This will be for a customer who uses 4,000 gallons per month.
Council members were hesitant at first to increase the water rates because citizens are faced with so many other increasing costs of living items currently. However, the city has had to dip into reserves in the past to cover the cost of operating the water system and is trying to cut back on this. Council members agreed that this can't continue.
"I've gone back and forth on this," Mayor Doug Cheek said. "I've finally decided to bite the bullet and do it instead of getting us further in debt."
The increase will begin with September bills.
At a work session last week, Bill Powell with the Georgia Rural Water Association presented two options for increasing the water rates to the Homer City Council. Powell said the increase for an average customer would be seeing their bill go from $21 per month to $31 per month.
“A $31 water bill is not a high bill at all,” Powell said.
Powell said the increase would get the town into compliance with the Georgia Water Stewardship Act.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at both last week's work session and the July 12 council meeting, a discussion was held on the subdivision ordinance, which city leaders want to complete by August.
“We don’t have a flood of subdivisions coming in but we need to get something in place,” city councilman James Dumas said at the work session.
Also at both meetings, council members Jerry Payne and Cliff Hill gave a report on a recent meeting they attended with council officials on the local option sales tax revenue. The proposal from the board of commissioners is that the county receive 85 percent of the revenue with the remaining 15 percent to be divided among the towns based on population.
“We need a fair deal because this is how we roll back our taxes,” Dumas said.
At the meeting Tuesday night, Dumas pointed out the services offered by the city and that the population increases during the daytime due to the schools and people working at businesses in the town.
City leaders will meet with the BOC again on July 21, at 6 p.m., to continue the discussion on how the revenue will be allocated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.