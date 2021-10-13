The town of Homer will host a "Gingerbread Christmas" which will include a parade and Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, December 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Organizers say the event will also include photos with Santa, cookie and ornament decorating, inflatables, free hot dogs and gingerbread cookies, craft vendors, live Nativity, and entertainment.
For parade or vendor information, call 705-677-3510 or email tking@townofhomerga.com
